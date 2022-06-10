BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nurse-led grant was awarded in March to Akron Children’s Hospital to help meet the health care needs of students.

The Ohio Department of Health awarded a $3.9 million grant to provide health care services in schools.

The Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Education and Akron Children’s Hospital have been collaborating for more accessible health care services in schools. The grant will help meet unmet health care services such as preventative and sick care with in-house nurses and medical equipment. The grant money will address minor medical issues, as well as oversee the ongoing health needs of children who have chronic conditions.

“It’s being able to just bridge those services for families who may have transportation issues or missed time from work for preventative health care and things like that. That additional layer of health care for families that is outside the scope of a school nurse,” said Michele Wilmoth, director of school-based services at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Local schools were selected by The Ohio Department of Health. Those selected were the ones department officials felt were most vulnerable and would benefit from extra medical resources.

Wilmoth said basic needs of students must be met so that academic success can be the focus. Proper health care supports attendance and seat time in the classroom, something not all families have direct access to and that can be overwhelming.

“It can be complex entering into health care. What an entry point? Oftentimes, that’s the school nurse,” Wilmoth said.

Students are familiar and comfortable with their school nurse. Now, they can help students and families navigate the health care and resources that they need.

Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro said he is excited about the new program and implementing it in Warren City Schools.

“One of the things we have focused on over the years is stronger nursing services at our schools. We did that through Akron Children’s Hospital. Now, through this opportunity with the grant, we will be able to have a stronger continuity of services, quicker services on site,” he said.

The grant will last one year. Wilmoth said she’s hoping for sustainability.

“Having the funding to be able to do this pilot and program test and learn that providing access to care is really an opportunity for us to see what the potential is and where do we go after year one,” she said.

The school districts selected are: Akron Public Schools, Windham Exempted Village Schools, Sebring Local Schools, East Palestine City School District and Warren City Schools.

The services are expected to be available in the 2022-2023 school year.