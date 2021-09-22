Pictures to be taken of homes and properties in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Auditor Adrian Biviano announced Wednesday that property verifications, which include images, are set to begin.

Trumbull County is updating its photographic database showing the front exterior of every residential and commercial building in the county.

Workers in a white Dodge Caravan marked with the iLookabout logo will be driving along every street photographing properties.

They are also verifying addresses for the general information system (GIS) mapping department.

Biviano said the work will improve the county’s real estate records and GIS, while also providing a “before” image for residents in case of a loss and owners need a photograph for insurance purposes.

The vans will be going around taking pictures toward the end of September, starting in the southern portion of the county and moving north.