First responders said the man had a medical emergency and drove off the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man crashed his truck into a house in Youngstown Sunday night after having a medical emergency, first responders said.

Youngstown police and firefighters responded to the scene on Bennington Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

They said the man drove off the road and his truck hit the side of the house.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one inside the house was hurt.