CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell police are investigating after a pickup truck rolled down a hill and landed on a retaining wall.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Wilson and Morley avenues, near the Youngstown Pipe and Steel property.

The truck rolled down the hill from Morley Avenue.

Wilson Avenue was closed as crews worked to remove the truck. It has since reopened.

No one was in the truck and no injuries were reported.