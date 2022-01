JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The left lane of I-76 East at mile marker 58 is closed after multiple accidents occurred Monday morning.

Ohio State Patrol was called just after 8 a.m. to Jackson Township.

Troopers say that a pickup truck rolled over and that two cars slid off the road. Troopers say that the truck rollover happened between Bailey Road and the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers say that they believe that black ice caused the rollover.