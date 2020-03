The accident happened in front of the South Avenue Gas Mart at South and West Dewey avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WYTV) — Utility crews were called after a pickup truck knocked over a utility pole in Youngstown Tuesday morning.

The driver of the truck told firefighters he hit the pole after swerving to avoid a car that cut him off.

No one is injured. Firefighters have blocked the sidewalk off in the area.