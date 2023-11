SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)– Sharon Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a business.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at McCall’s Chicken and Ribs.

The building sits at the intersection of South Irvine Avenue and South State Line Road.

Now, there’s a big hole in the side of it.

Sharon Police didn’t provide information on what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.

