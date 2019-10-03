Picketing UAW members get local leaders’ support at GM Lordstown

This is the third week of the strike

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Members of United Automobile Workers are on the picket lines once again outside GM Lordstown, but Thursday, they’re getting some more support.

Workers on the picket lines say Lordstown’s mayor stopped by Thursday morning. Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown and Warren Mayor Doug Franklin also stopped to show support.

This is the third week of the strike.

Workers walked off their jobs early on September 16, paralyzing production at about 30 manufacturing sites in nine states.

Wednesday, two picketers were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they disrupted traffic in the area of the GM Lordstown Complex.

Wednesday, GM released its third-quarter delivery report. Third-quarter deliveries were up 6.3% from 2019, but deliveries of the Chevrolet Cruze were down drastically — more than 81%.

GM ended production of the Chevy Cruze at the Lordstown plant in March, saying the company would shift its focus to SUVs and trucks.

During the third quarter of 2019, GM delivered the most Silverado and Equinox vehicles.