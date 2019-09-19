Closings and delays
Picketing UAW members block trucks from transporting GM vehicles to Lordstown

UAW members on the picket lines headed to a second business on Wednesday

by: Nadine Grimley

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Wednesday, UAW members also protested outside Total Distribution Services, Inc.

While on the picket line at the plant in Lordstown, they spotted carriers hauling General Motors vehicles made in Mexico.

So, they went to TDSI, where haulers pick up vehicles brought to Lordstown by railroad.

“Police were here. We explained to them what we’re doing. We’re not violating anything, just a peaceful protest,” said Dan Morgan, UAW Local 1112 shop chairman.

Protestors allowed haulers transporting other brands off the lot, but asked teamsters hauling GM vehicles to support them.

On Monday, local UAW workers also gathered outside the shuttered GM Lordstown plant in solidarity with the national union.

