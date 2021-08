CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Pick-your-own sunflowers is back at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield.

The event was a success last year. The sunflower field is open every day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

It costs two dollars per stem and participants are advised to bring their own scissors.