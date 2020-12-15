Pianist Jim Brickman raising money for Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium with virtual concert

Fans and their families can enjoy this holiday concert from the comfort of their homes while supporting Stambaugh Auditorium during this challenging time

(WKBN) – Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman is holding a virtual concert aimed at raising money for Stambaugh Auditorium.

Comfort & Joy at Home Live starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of their homes while supporting Stambaugh Auditorium during this challenging time.

The live stream performance will feature Jim Brickman with special guests Five for Fighting, Kelli O’Hara, Megan Hilty, Luke McMaster and Shoshana Bean.

Tickets are on sale until 1 p.m. You can buy them on Jim Brickman’s website.

A portion of each ticket sale will go to the Youngstown venue.