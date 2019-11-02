PIA shows off new facility in Vienna to potential students

You can still get personal tours of the new Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics facility during the week

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A four-year college plan isn’t for everyone. So on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) showed prospective students looking for a different path the new facility in Vienna.

There were tours of the building and presentations in classrooms where students learned about things they can look forward to at PIA.

Lori Fine, an admissions coordinator, said if you missed the open house and are interested, you can get a personal tour during the week. Check out PIA’s website for more information.

“One on one with students and instructors. Sit in a classroom and shadow a class to see exactly what they’re talking about and what the teachers are working on,” she said.

Fine said the program is a great opportunity.