(WKBN) – There have been a variety of illnesses on the rise across the Valley.

Steward Medical Group says they have seen many patients coming in with the stomach flu. The norovirus is a very contagious virus that has hit daycares hard — children are then passing the virus to their parents and others.

There have also been reports of strep throat, COVID-19 and sinus infections across the Valley.

Physicians with Steward Medical Group say washing your hands with warm water and soap is crucial — using hand sanitizer is not enough.

“Trying to limit the use of public bathrooms when you are sick if you can, and if you are sick, keeping your hands clean and minimizing exposure to other people,” said Apurva Padubidri, MD.

Steward Medical Group says most of these viruses are spread through contact with an infected person.