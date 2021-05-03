Photos: Canfield medics save fox pup

The crew stopped right away and wrapped the stunned pup in a blanket and gave it some oxygen

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Canfield paramedics had a rather unusual patient to care for over the weekend.

Firefighters Mike Felcyn and Gio Melia were on their way back from a medical run Saturday night when a pair of young fox pups ran out in front of their ambulance. One of the animals was hit.













The crew stopped right away and wrapped the stunned pup in a blanket and gave it some oxygen. In about ten minutes, the fox started coming around and the medics let it go back into the field near where they found it.