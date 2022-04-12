BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Akron Children’s Hospital is getting some new artwork for its walls, thanks to students in Boardman.

Two art consultants for Akron Children’s Hospital made a recent trip to Boardman Center Intermediate School and left with a dozen pieces of student artwork that will soon decorate the walls at the hospital’s Boardman campus.

“Ron Beahn has been an art consultant for years for Akron Children’s Hospital, and each year, he helps the hospital in its mission to share the artistic talents of our local students and brighten the hospital walls at the same time with unique and colorful artwork,” said Center Intermediate Art teacher Lori Szoke.

The pieces chosen were a mix of pastels, yarn and mixed media.

“These are 4th through 6th graders, and they are very excited!” said Szoke.

Each student received a letter from the hospital with a $25 Visa Gift Card for the purchase of their artwork.

The art will become part of the hospital’s permanent display.