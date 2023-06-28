YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former news photographer at both WKBN and WYTV has just retired after a 50-year career on the railroad — and he has the pictures to prove it.

Earlier this month, after 50 years, Frederick Smith retired from the railroad but took with him a career that was well documented.

It was 1973 when Smith — 20 years old and three years out of Struthers High School — arrived at Youngstown’s B&O train station for his first day on the job with the railroad. Fifty years later, now working for CSX, he has retired.

“I had wanted to have my retirement party here. This was my first choice,” Smith said of the B&O Station.

Ownership issues forced Smith to celebrate elsewhere, but walking through the arch of the former train station on Wednesday, he could still easily recall his time there.

“I used to meet here. I used to come here every morning. I used to ride my bike here because I lived on the southside side,” he said.

Smith worked as a track foreman and track inspector after stints as a news photographer for WKBN and WYTV. When he started on the railroad, work now done by machine was done by hand.

But he took his skills and love of photography with him on the railroad.

He has pictures of the men he worked with …

Of the trucks he rode in …

Of workers lighting the tracks on fire to make them easier to work with …

He has photos of derailments, too, including this one in downtown Youngstown …

One photo shows a spot near Youngstown’s Center Street bridge. He was in the pickup truck when the train car derailed on top of it.

Smith has many binders and boxes of negatives he’s shot over the years. They’re a history of his time — and the past 50 years of life on the railroad. He said he easily has several thousand photos.

“I’ve said that I would put together a photo show, but it’s going to be very difficult. It was very difficult just trying to get you 10 pictures,” Smith said to First News Reporter/Anchor Stan Boney.

When he retired, CSX honored him with a 50-year ring and a plaque. Smith said he enjoyed his time on the railroad.

“Oh, I did, I did, I did, and I guess that’s why I stayed so long,” Smith said.

One thing Smith would like to do in retirement is organize all of the photos he has taken over the years. He’d also like to maybe hold a railroad show. He said there’s a lot of people interested in railroad memorabilia, and he has some of it he’d like to share with the Youngstown area.