BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman alumna wants the old high school football stadium fixed up.

Kim Floyd played soccer for the Spartans at the old Boardman stadium. Now she has her own photography business called Phoenix Photography.

During some thunderstorms a few weeks ago, Floyd captured a photo of the stadium with a lightning bolt in the background. She’s now selling prints of the picture to raise money for Boardman Athletics and to fix up the stadium.

Boardman Schools says there are plans to make the old stadium look better. Students will paint the stands in the near future.

Floyd says other alumni want to see the stadium in better shape.

“This is where Bernie Kosar started. There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears on this field. Just too many memories just to leave it, to be like it is,” says Floyd.