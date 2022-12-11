STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday night in Struthers, the AMVETS Post 44 hosted a chili cook-off and coat drive.

That coat drive started in November when businesses around Struthers collected coats to be donated to kids at Struthers schools.

This is the second time the Phipps Family Memorial has hosted this event. Last year, organizers held a toy drive to help a family who had recently lost their mother.

“About halfway through last year’s chili cook-off, Glenn [Mohr] came up to me and said, ‘This is awesome, I want to pay it forward,'” said Jim Romeo, organizer of the chili cook-off.

This year, Glenn Mohr took part in the event by organizing the coat drive.

“My wife loved helping out children, so we were trying to think of different ideas. The coat drive came up and we decided to run with it,” Mohr said.

The winner of the chili cook-off is Youngstown firefighter Pat Bundy Jr. He was on duty during the award presentation, so his mother accepted on his behalf.