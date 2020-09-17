Phase 3 of Hermitage roundabout begins

Traffic will still be restricted to one lane in each direction

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The roundabout in front of the Shenango Valley Mall at the intersection of East State Street and Route 62 moved into Phase 3 today.

What that entails is opening part of the roundabout to eastbound traffic, westbound traffic is still running on a temporary road on the north side of the roundabout closest to the mall.

Route 62 near the entrance to Red Lobster remains closed.

Detours using Route 18, East State Street and Maple Drive are posted.

Reggie Jannetti, the engineer supervising the project, said they should be in Phase 3 for about two weeks.

“The last three weeks they (construction crew) have been working 12-hour days,” Jannetti said. “We’ve been paving and pouring concrete simultaneously, so it’s been very busy out here. It’s actually, it’s come a long way in the last three weeks to get us where we’re at.”

In Phase 4, they’ll open the westbound portion as a single lane. The roundabout won’t be fully open.

That will take about three to four weeks, according to Jannetti.

There are five phases to the $3.9 million project, and they expect to be done by the first week of November.

They’ve also redone some of the entrances to surrounding businesses, redone sidewalks and added ADA compliant crosswalks to the roundabout.