Phase 1 of major downtown Youngstown construction completed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A big road construction project saw one piece completed Monday and the next getting underway.

A ceremonial red ribbon was cut Monday morning as work to rebuild a stretch of Fifth Avenue from downtown past Youngstown State University’s campus was finished.

It’s part of a three-phase effort to rebuild a number of main thoroughfares downtown, including sidewalks, lighting and underground utilities.

It will also eventually include the addition of new driverless shuttle buses.

“At the end of ’23, we’ll have our second shuttle running up and down Federal Street. The first shuttle will being in the spring of next year, up and down from the transit center of WRTA here through the university and up to Mercy Health,” said Jim Kinnick with the Eastgate Council of Governments.

More than half of the nearly $28 trillion paying for the work came from federal funds, including the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Right after the ribbon was cut, ground was broken for the next phases — rebuilding Front, Federal and Commerce streets.

The entire project should be finished in 2023.