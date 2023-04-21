YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A massive weekend of hockey in Youngstown. The Phantoms host Team USA in a two game series to wrap up the regular season with a ton on the line.

The two teams are tied for second in the Eastern Conference and whoever finishes in second, will get a first round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs. The Phantoms win both games, they will get second.

There is a scenario where they could win one in regulation and lose one in overtime and still take second place but again, two wins and they will have the bye and home ice advantage in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

“Tonight is like a playoff series for us,” says forward Will Whitelaw. “We are going to do whatever it takes.”

“Getting a first round bye means going straight to the second round and we get to spend some more time in Youngstown, super important weekend,” says head coach Ryan Ward.

After starting the season 1-5, the Youngstown Phantoms are right in the thick of things, going 25-10 since the new year, clinching a playoff spot earlier this month.

“Right around that November-December mark, we started turning it on after Thanksgiving,” Ward says.

“Having events like the outdoor game bonded everyone together and it has been a great experience with these guys.”

The 2-seed could be crucial for whoever gets it. Finish third, and you have to turn around and play a best of three series starting Monday. And if you win, a road series in the second round.

“I do not think other teams like playing here so much so it is a big advantage for us,” Phantoms captain Shane Lechance says.

“I think again, rest is huge for us. Playing in front of these fans is huge and that bye is what we have our eyes set on right now.”

“They are fighting for the same thing we are,” Whitelaw says. “So we are going to want it more and it is going to be huge getting those couple days off before the playoffs.”

Regardless of the result this weekend, the end goal, putting a Clark Cup Championship banner in the rafters…

“Would be awesome,” Lechance says. “I think Youngstown is a place in the league that people don’t respect a lot. People think of Youngstown of a place where no one wants to play but I love it here. It is a great place and I think we have what it takes to put a banner up there, would be awesome.”

The teams face off Friday and Saturday is at 7:05 p.m.