YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students from across the Mahoning Valley got a chance to see the Youngstown Phantoms play hockey Wednesday.

It was all part of the school day game. Hundreds of students packed into the Covelli Centre for the event.

Organizers say it’s a great way to expose students to the sport of hockey for the first time, and there is a lot going on during the game including, science, technology, math and arts.

For many districts, this was the first field trip for students since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were trying to think about these guys were in third grade when COVID happened, and we had to shut down so it’s been a long time. They are very excited,” said Poland Middle School teacher Bruce Daley.

Austintown Fitch teacher Brian Umstead said the field trip was a happy surprise.

“We weren’t sure at the beginning of the year if we would be able to go and then once we got the word, I have 55 students sign up. We are very excited,” he said.

As part of the School Day game, the Phantoms played the U.S. National Under-18 Team. Organizers say they expect as many as five first NHL draft picks out of that group.