WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Phantoms will be hitting the ice to benefit the family of a Trumbull County law enforcement officer whose wife passed away late last year.

On March 12, the Phantoms will face off against the Green Bay Gamblers. Five dollars of every ticket sold for the game will be donated to Maj. Tony Villanueva’s family.

Villanueva’s wife Lindsey passed away in November. The couple has five young children.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says it’s an opportunity to see great hockey while supporting a local family that’s given so much to the community.

“Tony Villanueva bent over backward for the citizens of Trumbull County throughout his entire career. It’s an opportunity for us to go out and support him,” Monroe said.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Tickets can be purchased by calling 330-747-7825 using the code VILLANUEVA. The cost is $13.75 per ticket.

In addition, Guy Fieri and Villanueva jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Villanueva family.