Phantom Fireworks teams up with local art students

(WKBN) – Phantom Fireworks wants to have eye-catching and creative designs for its fireworks, so it’s teaming up with a high school art department in Columbiana.

“You can’t ever test a firework before you buy it. You can watch a video but that’s not a great representation of how cool it is in person and so our packaging is really, really important,” said Jessi Dragoiu with Phantom Fireworks.

Dragoiu said their average customer is around 18 to 45 and hitting home with their customer base — especially with packaging — is key.

Now they have the opportunity to tap into another generation of creativity in the Valley, right where the company first started.

“To be able to have this next generation that’s gonna become our customers before they’re our customers telling us what’s relevant and what’s cool, that’s really awesome,” said Dragoiu.

A select group of about 10 Crestview High School students will be working with Phantom Fireworks to design packaging for some of its new items.

“It’s really cool because I’ve loved doing art like for as long as I can remember basically,” said Crestview sophomore Caleb Hughes.

Emily Goerig, Crestview’s art teacher, is thrilled about the partnership.

She said students will study the client demographic and learn about the complex process that goes into releasing a new product, all while putting their own creative spin on it.

“It’s cool to see how opportunities like this can foster that independence and that problem-solving technique and just authentic learning,” said Goerig.

The packaging designed by Crestview students may be seen on store shelves across the nation as early as the summer of 2022.