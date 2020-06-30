Phantom Fireworks sees uptick in sales as canceled shows prompt customers to craft their own displays

Because 99% of the fireworks are made in China, Phantom Fireworks said it was a bit of a challenge getting them shipped this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many July 4th fireworks displays have been canceled this summer, so many people are deciding to take this year’s celebration into their own hands.

Phantom Fireworks said sales are up and the store started getting busy earlier this year.

Manager Skip Mackall said more people are planning their own fireworks displays.

“Certainly, this is a unique year. People have been cooped up for a long time and they’re ready to get out and celebrate. We’re excited to have all these new customers stop in, and we’re just asking them to do it safely and be good neighbors to the people in their neighborhood.”

