YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday is Jim Tressel’s last day as Youngstown State University’s president. As a going-away gift Friday night, Tressel announced a huge donation for the naming rights of the new student center.

Before Friday night’s game at Beeghly Center, Tressel announced that the Zoldan family — owners of Youngstown’s Phantom Fireworks company — has donated $5 million toward the campaign to replace Kilcawley Center.

The new center will be called the Zoldan Family Center.

“Thank you, President Tressel. We are extremely grateful to be part of this organization and the impact that this university has had on our community, and just to be a part of the continued success. We want to give you a special thanks for all you do for students — past, present and future. Thank you very much, President Tressel,” said Ronald Zoldan.

The $5 million matches the largest gifts ever given to YSU.

Tressel and his wife Ellen are leading the campaign to raise $20 million for the new student center.