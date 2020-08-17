PGA’s Rocco Mediate holds clinic at fundraiser in Poland to benefit United Way

Rocco Mediate is on the Champions Tour now and is a native of western Pennsylvania

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Golfers at The Lake Club got some tips on Monday from a PGA Tour veteran.

Rocco Mediate is on the Champions Tour now and is a native of western Pennsylvania. He gave some good tips on the golf swing and putting.

Monday’s event benefitted the United Way, who says special events like this are crucial to their fundraising.

It estimates this clinic brought in about $25,000.

“Rocco’s been here before, so many of the members signed up to play because he’s very personable, he does well with crowds. And, people have been cooped up and this is an opportunity to come out and play some golf at The Lake Club and get a chance to meet Rocco Mediate,” said United Way President Bob Hannon.

Hannon says with the help of car dealer Bob Preston, the United Way plans to turn this into an annual event. The goal would be to raise $50,000 to $60,000 each year.