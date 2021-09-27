Pfizer-only booster clinic scheduled for Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Combined Health District (TCCHD) will be hosting a Pfizer-only booster dose COVID-19 clinic.

It will be held Wednesday, September 27 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall inside the former Lane Bryant store, next to Pandora and across from Auntie Anne’s Pretzel.

This clinic is only for the following:

Those who received the Pfizer vaccine

It has been 6 months since the second dose

Those who are 65 years and older.

You must have an appointment and bring your vaccine card with you.

To register for an appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and bring your confirmation email or text with you to the appointment. To speed up your check-in process, go to www.tcchd.org to download, print, and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Administration Record form and bring the completed form along with your confirmation email or text with you to the appointment. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 Vaccine card with you to the appointment.