AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who investigators say had been keeping animals in deplorable conditions has now surrendered her pets to Animal Charity.

Humane agents taped a warning sign Tuesday to the door of a house on South Edgehill Drive.

At the time, a dog was inside and several cats were roaming in the yard.

The owner called Animal Charity last night and surrendered the pets.

All the animals were said to be flea-infested and underweight.

At this point, the dog and cats are being cared for at the animal shelter.