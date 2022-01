SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – A house was destroyed and pets died during a fire in Sebring Tuesday.

Fire broke out at a house in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue where six cats died.

Firefighters say three dogs in the house survived.

The cold weather and deep snow made it difficlt to get inside the house, crews said.

Sebring police cleared a hydrant to gain access.

Crews from Damascus and Beloit were called in to help.

The Red Cross is helping the family that lives there.