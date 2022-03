BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Braceville has been displaced after their house caught fire overnight.

The fire started in the back of a home on Braceville-Robinson Road NW a little after 3 a.m. Saturday.

The people who live there were able to get out. They did, however, lose some pets.

Most of the damage is in the back of the house and the second floor.

The fire was put out quickly, but investigators still aren’t sure how it started.