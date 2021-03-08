Petition submitted to recall Newton Falls councilwoman

The lead organizer said the councilwoman is unprofessional, among other things

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Some unhappy residents of Newton Falls submitted a petition to recall Newton Falls Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier.

The signatures were delivered to the city clerk Monday.

Christopher Granchie is the point person on the petition. He said they turned in 211 signatures, but only 135 were required.

Granchie wants Breymaier recalled for what he calls a lack of professionalism.

“Next is, we wait on them to get a good count on it, per the charter, and then they will send it to the Trumbull County Board of Elections where they’ll certify the signatures,” Granchie said. “They’ll say one way or the other. From there, they’ll call a special election.”

Two issues would be on the ballot. The first, to recall Breymaier. The second, Granchie said he will “have his name in the hat” to be elected for the remainder of her unfinished term, which is a little under three years, Granchie said.

“This entire time since she was elected last January, I’ve never seen her do a town hall. I never see her out in the community, and the amount of times I’ve watched council meetings, I’ve never seen or heard her say anything to better the ward,” Granchie said.

Granchie said he also doesn’t like the way Breymaier acts during some meetings and noted the issues from the last meeting.

“Just general unprofessionalism, and it’s embarrassing as somebody who’s represented by her to see her do these kinds of things,” Granchie said.

The city has 10 days to review the petition before it is sent to the Board of Elections for verification, which could take up to 90 days.