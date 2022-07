COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Pet Parade in Columbiana returned this year after a couple of years off due to COVID.

It was just one of the events taking place today, which also included a fishing contest as well as pie-eating and ice cream-eating contests.

Organizers say the parade wasn’t just limited to traditional pets.

“We had a hamster in a car, a little Barbie car. We had a couple of Guinea pigs. I think it’s interesting,” said Heidi Dattilo, a pet parade business sponsor.