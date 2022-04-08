POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A pet oxygen mask is credited for saving the life of a cat inside a house that was on fire Thursday.

Investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the fire on North Lima Road. Chief Chip Comstock says it was electrical.

Everyone got OK, but a cat was found hiding in the basement and barely breathing.

EMT Cheri Metzinger used a pet oxygen mask to revive the animal.

“We put the oxygen on him for quite a while. He slowly started coming back. He started looking around and were talking to him and petting him and trying to get him to come back,” she said. “Eventually, he started moving around, wondering what was going on.”

Western Reserve Joint Fire District carries the pet oxygen masks on all four of their EMS vehicles. The masks were donated by Invisible Fence through their Project Breathe program.