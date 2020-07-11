Pet Lodge USA accepting donations to help humane society that took in hundreds of animals

The drive is to help the over 300 animals seized by the Columbiana County Humane Society

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Pet Lodge USA of Boardman is helping to organize a donation drive.

The drive is to help the over 300 animals seized by the Columbiana County Humane Society Friday.

Scott McCuskey and his wife are the owners of Pet Lodge USA of Boardman.

When they heard about the seizure of animals at Alchemy Acres, they knew they wanted to help.

So far on Saturday, they’ve received donations of food, blankets and shampoo.

Scott says that for any organization that finds themselves struggling that there are always people willing to help.

“It and when you get over your head, all you gotta do is pick up the phone. Now, with social media, you know, make a post. Say, hey, we need help. We need food, and just look what happened in the last couple hours. Look what happens in the next couple weeks,” he said.

They will receive donations at their warehouse located at 8060 Southern Blvd. in Boardman at the back side of the building. Caution cones will mark the door.

There will also be an open covered trailer to place donations in the same area.

More information and lists of items needed can be found on their Facebook page.