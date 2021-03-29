Pet food maker issues recall over salmonella concerns

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WKBN) – Indiana-based Midwestern Pet Foods is issuing a voluntary recall of specific expiration dates of certain dog and cat food brands.

The pet food is being recalled over a potential for salmonella contamination.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company, which revealed that the finished products may contain the bacteria.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Products were distributed to retail stores nationwide and to online retailers.

This recall covers only certain products manufactured at the Midwestern Pet Foods Monmouth, Illinois facility. The unique Monmouth Facility identifier is located in the date code as an “M”.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves.

