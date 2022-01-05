Pet advent calendars from ALDI recalled

(WKBN) – ALDI and Pet Brands Products, LLC are voluntarily recalling pet advent calendars.

The Pure Being Cat Advent Calendar (UPC Code: 4099100267754) and the Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar (UPC Code: 4099100267747) are being recalled.

The recall is a precautionary measure due to a potential choking hazard.

ALDI said a small number of customers complained about the products, which can be returned for a full refund.

For more information, call Pet Brands Products’ Customer Service Line at 866-396-3647.

The company’s announcement can be viewed on the FDA’s website.