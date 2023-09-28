YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A shooting has sent one person to the hospital on Youngstown’s South Side.

This shooting happened just after midnight on Miller Avenue in Youngstown. It was right near the intersection with South Avenue.

Youngstown Police said that a car was shot at. One victim was inside. They were shot in the back and taken to the hospital.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the YPD tip line or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD

We will bring you any updates we receive from Youngstown police.