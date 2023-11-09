GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Police and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident in Girard and police said that one man left the accident on foot.

Crews were called to OH-711 between I-80 and Gypsy Lane around 10:30 a.m.

An eyewitness told police that a white vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed somewhere in the 90-mile-an-hour range

Girard Police Department said that a woman was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Officers did not disclose who left on foot.

Police officers and firefighters are at the scene of the crash. Police said that one lane is temporarily blocked off.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.