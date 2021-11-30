Person injured in Trumbull County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- One person was sent to the hospital after a crash overnight Tuesday in Liberty.



Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Tibbets Wick Road between Route 11 and Naylor Lloyd Road just after 2:30 a.m.



Troopers said that the driver went off the road hitting a mailbox, tree and utility pole.



Lines were down across the road so Tibbets Wick was closed for a short time, but troopers say that the road is currently open.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.