FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Route 88 early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash in Farmington Township just before 6 a.m.

One lane of Route 88 was temporarily blocked, but that it is now back open.

Troopers say that a driver was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital.

OSP is still investigating.