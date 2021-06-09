Perseverance helped local cafe rebound after pandemic forced it to close

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant had to shut down a month after opening because of the pandemic. But one year later, the owner says she’s doing well because of perseverance.

Carla’s Corner Cafe is a sandwich and dessert place located on Main Street in Columbiana.

When she was allowed to reopen in May 2021, owner Carla Brown had to follow many restrictions.

She said it was difficult when she had to close down and had concerns about when she could reopen.

“And then, all of sudden, out of the clear blue, just at the drop of a hat, everything had to be closed down. I wasn’t sure. I know a lot of businesses didn’t survive and I didn’t know what it was going to be like when I came back. Even I was going to have a chance to come back,” Brown said.

Carla’s Corner Cafe is located in the same building as Olde Clutter’d Corner Antiques.