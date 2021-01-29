Perry Twp. police believe shooters targeted wrong place Thursday

Police told the Morning Journal that a message on a rock was also thrown into a car near the apartment

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A middle of the night shooting in Perry Township.

“Round being fired left and right. It sounds like one streaks past the doorbell with a whistle sound,” said Perry Township Police Investigator Jordan Reynolds.

Police in Perry Township believe that shooters may have targeted the wrong place when they fired shots into a car and the Salem Acres apartment on Thursday.

Thirty-one shots were fired at the apartment, the bullets missing a man by less than two feet. He said off-camera it sounded like the Fourth of July. His son, a fourth-grader, was close by.

The shooter or shooters also threw a rock with a threat attached to it into a car. Police are checking all of that.

“We have some leads right now that indicate that they may have been searching for somebody else. And just not being familiar with the apartment complex, may have picked the wrong apartment,” said Perry Township Police Investigator Jordan Reynolds.

The bullets were also close for Korinna Moore, next door. She heard the 1 a.m. shooting.

“I heard like hail hitting up against our windows,” she said.

Moore showed our cameras where the bullets came into the apartment where she cares for her brother, Harry Johnson. He’s bed ridden.

“yeah, I couldn’t hit the floor very easily,” Johnson said.

Johnson broke his neck in 1981. He can barely hold a fork or spoon, and he’s diabetic. He felt lucky not being the intended target.

“Everybody’s got their time, I guess. I guess this wasn’t my time, my sister’s or my neighbor’s time,” Johnson said.

“It’s not a joke because the guy next door and I could’ve lost our loved ones or our lives, too,” Moore said.

Perry Township Police suspect they may know who the intended target was but just need some more information. They vetted the guy who’s apartment was shot pretty well and determined he was not the intended target.