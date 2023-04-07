EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A new, permanent health clinic will open in East Palestine after the train derailment.

The clinic opens on Monday at 139 North Walnut Street and replaces the temporary East Palestine Health Assessment Clinic, which opened in late February.

The permanent clinic will offer the same services as the temporary one as well as traditional comprehensive primary care.

Physicians, nurses and mental health specialists will all be on hand at the clinic.

The state will provide funding and the clinic will remain free to those without insurance.

The clinic will open to patients at 2 p.m. on Monday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

To make an appointment, call 330-383-6020.