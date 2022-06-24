NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer travel is underway and the Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Ohio agencies are teaming up to give driver’s a little appreciation but also warn them to be careful.

A customer appreciation event is happening Friday at the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza on the Ohio Turnpike. It’s at milepost 237.2.

Games, a vintage cruiser display and food are all part of the fun. Ice cream cones will also be given away, courtesy of the Ohio Turnpike.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will be cracking down on distracted driving and aggressive driving through the holiday and summer.

The Turnpike Commission along with ODOT is asking drivers to be especially careful through construction zones.

The customer appreciation event runs until 2 p.m.