Perkins’ two Warren locations reopen after renovations

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A major overhaul continues on the Perkins restaurants still in the area.

JDK Management bought 13 locations earlier this fall, including four around the Mahoning Valley.

The group is doing $4 million worth of renovations to the locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

The remodels include new furniture, better interior fixtures and outside work.

“We’re the first location out of 13 that got renovated. Elm Road just got completed and opened yesterday. So JDK Management bought us and is putting a lot of time and effort into us and bringing Perkins back,” Karen Ramsey, Perkins general manager.

Perkins has two locations in Warren, one at 1953 Niles-Cortland Road and the other at 3870 Elm Road.

Remodels at the Boardman and Austintown stores are next and will be finished by the first week of December.