Percussion sensation STOMP coming to Youngstown next month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – STOMP is coming to Powers Auditorium in Youngstown next month.

The international percussion sensation will be in town August 20 at 8 p.m.

STOMP uniquely blends percussion, movement and visual comedy for a contemporary form of rhythmic expression.

Performers use everything but conventional percussion instruments, including household and industrial materials like shopping carts, plumbing fixtures, paint cans, boots, hub caps and kitchen sinks. Co-founder and director Luke Cresswell said they “make a rhythm out of anything we can get our hands on that makes a sound.”

The group started as street performers in the U.K. and has grown over the past 20 years, having performed in more than 50 countries in front of more than 24 million people.

STOMP continues to change its show by creating new material and incorporating new pieces.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center Box Office at 260 W. Federal St.