YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews were working to put out a fire Sunday evening on the East Side of Youngstown.

The call came out around 6:40 p.m. to an occupied house fire on Carbone Street, near Jacobs Road.

There were three people in the home at the time, according to battalion Chief James Drummond. They were able to get out with their pets when the first fire department arrived.

Crews worked on putting out the fire for about 40 minutes, according to Drummond.

Investigators suspect an electrical failure caused flames to start on the left side of the home.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.