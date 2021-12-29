COVID test kit distribution starts early

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown City Health District is distributing COVID tests kits at Covelli Centre earlier than previously scheduled.

The tests were distributed just after 7 a.m. rather than 8 a.m.

This is the second distribution of the tests that the city has done. The first one was held in downtown near Otis Street. It had such a large turnout that the health district ran out of tests early on.

Distribution is now being held here in the parking lot of the Covelli Centre to accommodate traffic and demand.

The health district passed out 2,000 tests before having to stop giving out tests. That is why the drive thru is now being held here at the Covelli Centre.

“We’ll do the first one thousand cars that come through will get four tests. We are trying to get families to do the testing,” Bishop said

The person right up front, DeAngelo Grissett has been here since just before 1 a.m. He says he’s here to get tests as a precaution to have in case. The person next in line only showed up an hour later.

“I have grandkids and I want to be safe for them. A lot of people don’t think this is serious but it is. I had a brother who had it and thank god he pulled through. This is serious. I would rather be prepared then not have it,” Grissett said.

As Erin mentioned, the first 1,000 cars will receive four tests. There will also be a flu and COVID vaccine clinic at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center starting at 8:30 a.m.

If you want to get your hands on an at home test kit, get there early.

We will be here in the parking lot all morning to check out the traffic and to see if the demand remains high this week.