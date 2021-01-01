People head to downtown Youngstown for calmer New Year’s Eve celebrations

Everyone still wanted to make the most of the holiday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Though First Night Youngstown was virtually shut down, the downtown area was not on New Year’s Eve.

As you can imagine, restaurants and bars will take a hit this year. They are not allowed to have the crowds they are used to on New Year’s Eve.

“Huge hit. It will be a huge hit because everything will be shutting down at 10. New Year’s Eve, 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock, you’re just gearing up till 2:30 in the morning,” said Ed Moses, co-owner of V2.

With Governor Mike DeWine’s curfew order being extended, V2 has to make its last call at about 9:15 p.m.

“We were hoping to do a little bit more, go out, kind of stay downtown a little bit longer and socialize. But this year, we kind of cut it quits early,” said V2 customer Gregory Jenkins.

And with rules even stricter in Pennsylvania, some people went to Ohio to have a nice night out.

“We just like to go out to dinner and get together with friends and stuff like that, but you can’t do that in Pennsylvania right now,” said V2 customer Paul Capitola.

Everyone still wanted to make the most of the holiday even though it’s a more calm New Year’s Eve.

“So this year, we’re coming out for a dinner and we’re just going to see our friends for a little bit and then probably just go home and take it easy for the rest of the night,” Jenkins said.

Some even went out to help support businesses.

“Really try to support all of your local businesses. Whether it be your local restaurant down the street to order food from or local pizza shop, but really try to support local this time of the year,” said V2 customer Vincent Sylvester.

New Year’s Eve rings in the new year, but it also allows you to reflect on this past year. COVID-19 changed everything and some are using New Year’s Eve to send a positive message.

“You know, to see so many people grow and change through this and adapt through the new reality that we live, it’s definitely refreshing to see that we can still hunker down and pull together as people in this community,” Jenkins said.